Quentin Tarantino says his version of ‘Star Trek’ would be “‘Pulp Fiction’ in space”

"I have never read a science fiction movie that has this sh*t in it, ever"

Quentin Tarantino has been talking about his new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as well as rumours that he’ll direct a new version of Star Trek.

In a new interview with Deadline, the director responds to rumours that he and JJ Abrams are working together on a new version of the sci-fi classic, saying that if he were to take the job on, the film would end up being something like “Pulp Fiction in space”.

“I will say one thing about Star Trek that I’ve been waiting for someone to bring up. I don’t know if I’ll do it or not. I’ve got to figure it out, but Mark wrote a really cool script. I like it a lot,” he began.

“There’s some things I need to work on but I really, really liked it. I get annoyed at Simon Pegg. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff. One of the comments he said, he’s like “Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.” Yes, it is! [laughs hard]. If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space.

“That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this sh*t in it, ever. There’s no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that’s why we want to make it. It’s, at the very least, unique in that regard.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Tarantino’s first movie since 2016’s The Hateful Eight, is out in the UK on August 15.

The director has recently said that he thinks he’s “come to the end of the road” with regards to directing films.