Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he cut his and Leonardo DiCaprio’s favourite scene from Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood.

The filmmaker told the ReelBlend podcast about the scene in question, which involved an emotional phone call between DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton and Trudi Fraser (Julie Butters).

“That was my favourite scene in the script. So the idea that that wouldn’t be in the movie was unfathomable,” Tarantino said.

“I think it was probably Leo’s favourite scene that he shot. We were in tears. It was the only time … I’ve gotten misty-eyed every once in a while when I was shooting this scene versus that scene.

“But that thing, I mean, Julia [Butters] was in tears every time we finished every take.”

The film’s producer David Heyman also told IndieWire that he believes Butters would have been nominated for an Oscar if the scene in question had stayed in the final cut.

“Quentin is adept at throwing out a great scene,” he said. “If she was in, she’d get an Oscar nomination for that performance. But it didn’t serve the film. It’s all about the film rhythm, to get where it needs to be.”

Quentin Tarantino recently said that he’s planning on taking Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood to the stage.

“I wanted to write a play, and stuff that’s not in the book…I wanted it to exist as a play,” he told the Big Picture podcast. “And again, I’m able to explore stuff that’s not in the [movie]. The play deals with Italy.”

Describing the plot, Tarantino said: “The whole second act of the play is [Leonardo DiCaprio’s character] Rick [Dalton] and [Al Pacino’s character] Marvin [Schwarz] having dinner with [spaghetti western director] Sergio Corbucci and Nori Corbucci at their favourite Japanese restaurant in Rome.

“Rick doesn’t have the part [yet]. Depending on how this dinner goes, means whether Rick is going to be Nebraska Jim or not.”