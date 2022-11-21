Quentin Tarantino defends use of N-word in his films: “See something else”

Quentin Tarantino has defended his use of the N-word in his films.

The Django Unchained director was recently asked by Chris Wallace on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace (via Variety) about the backlash he has received from viewers in the past.

“When people say, ‘Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?” Wallace asked.

“You should see [something else],” Tarantino said, addressing those offended. “Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently I’m not making them for you.”

Samuel L. Jackson, who has collaborated on several films with Tarantino, has often defended the filmmaker’s use of the N-word and hit back at backlash.

“It’s some bullshit,” Jackson once told Esquire. “You can’t just tell a writer he can’t talk, write the words, put the words in the mouths of the people from their ethnicities, the way that they use their words. You cannot do that, because then it becomes an untruth; it’s not honest. It’s just not honest.”

In the same interview, Quentin Tarantino said he regrets not having a “man-to-man talk” with Harvey Weinstein about his “pathetic” behaviour.

“I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a Mad Men-era version of the boss chasing the secretary around the desk. I’m not saying that’s ok. That’s how I heard it… in that category. There was never any talk of rape or anything like that.

“The reason I didn’t [say something to Weinstein] was because that’s a real hard conversation to have. I felt it was pathetic. I felt what he was doing was pathetic and I didn’t want to deal with his pathetic-ness.”