Quentin Tarantino dismisses journalist’s question about Margot Robbie’s limited screen time in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

The director didn't appear to be too happy about it

Quentin Tarantino responded to a journalist’s question with a short answer while promoting Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in a move that signalled he disliked what was said.

A New York Times journalist asked the director of the upcoming film why he had dedicated so little screen time to Margot Robbie, who portrays Sharon Tate in the movie.

He answered the question with, “I reject your hypothesis,” allowing for the question to also be directed at Robbie who was sat beside him.

Robbie defended Tarantino’s decision that she would have very few lines in the film. “I think the moments on screen show those wonderful sides of [Sharon Tate] could be adequately done without speaking,” she said.

Tate was the wife of Roman Polanski, the disgraced French-Polish director who in 1977 admitted to raping a child. His wife’s murder by followers of Charles Manson in 1969 forms part of Tarantino’s film plot that also sees washed-up actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Brad Pitt) deal with the changing landscape of late ’60s Hollywood.

The Guardian reports that when Tarantino was asked by another journalist during the press conference, held today (May 22) at the Cannes Film Festival, whether he had any concerns about illustrating real-life tragedies, he responded with: “No.”

He also said that he couldn’t really address questions about violence against women in his film.

Elsewhere, Tarantino said he was a fan of Polanski’s work, particularly the director’s 1968 film Rosemary’s Baby. He said that he had not spoken to Polanski, 85, who lives in France as a fugitive from the US criminal justice system, before making Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Additionally, when Tarantino was asked why people remain intrigued and interested in the Manson murders, he said it’s because they are “unfathomable”.

“The more you learn, the more concrete it gets; it doesn’t make it clearer, he said. “It makes it more obscure the more you know.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is released in the US on July 26 ahead of arriving in the UK on August 15.