Quentin Tarantino may not be making an R-rated Star Trek movie after all.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director has been attached to a new movie in the long-running space franchise for a while, after previously being reported to have successfully pitched a version to Paramount.

However, in a new interview, Tarantino spoke about his plan to only make 10 films – having recently released his ninth, Hollywood – suggesting his next (and thus final) one won’t be Star Trek.

“I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet,” he told Consequence of Sound.

“In a strange way, it seems like this movie, Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement. I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, ‘Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?’

“No, no don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it. Not that it was an argument, but a little thought, like, ‘Well, if I’m gonna go out like Max Ophüls style, Lola Montez, this is it, and if It’s not good, then all my other work is trash, alright.'”

He went on to say: “This would have been the one. But in a weird way, it actually kind of freed me up. I mean, I have no idea what the story of the next one’s going to be. I don’t even have a clue.”

As for whether there is a particular genre he pines to do, Tarantino continued: “No, I know nothing! I’ll tell you in a second, not what it’s going to be, but why I don’t know.

“But one of the things that it has done is that it has made me feel like I’ve made my big statement on Hollywood and that there is the accumulation of a career, accumulation of my interest, accumulation of the filmography.

“If the idea that all the films are a boxcar and it’s all one train, they’re all telling one story. Well, this is the climax, so I can actually see now my 10th movie probably being a little smaller.”

While some have been enthusiastic about the idea of a Tarantino take on Star Trek, franchise star Simon Pegg hasn’t been as positive, though admitted it “won’t be anything a Star Trek fan will have to worry about”.

Responding to the comments, Tarantino later said: “I get annoyed at Simon Pegg. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff.”