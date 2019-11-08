Quentin Tarantino to give rare live Q+A in London

Here's how to get your hands on tickets

Quentin Tarantino is to give a rare public Q+A in London on November 13, taking part in BAFTA’s ‘A Life In Pictures’.

The Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Django Unchained director will appear at the recently-refurbished ODEON Luxe Leicester Square, the same theatre he premiered his latest movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Fans can purchase tickets here, which are on sale now and certain to sell out sooner rather than later.

The ‘A Life In Pictures’ series has seen the likes of Christopher Nolan, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Kate Winslet appear for in-depth discussions of their life and work.

Tarantino recently opened up on the future of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood character Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and what might’ve happened to him after the film.

“There are a few different ways his career could have gone depending on who you hitch your horse to of who he is representing,” the director began. “The George Maharis way is this way, the Tye Hardin way is that way. It’s a combination of a few of them.

He continued: “What could have easily have happened, even if he had a little bit more success in the 1970s than maybe I give him credit for, what I could really see happening, because it happened to a lot of these guys, is that by the late 1970s, early 1980s, a lot of these macho ’50s and ’60s television leading men they showed up on TV shows again but as the older cop who’s the boss of the younger cop that sends them out on the missions.”

A five-star NME review of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood called the film “Tarantino’s most satisfying work in decades.”