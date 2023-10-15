Quentin Tarantino has been pictured with Israeli troops at an army base

Quentin Tarantino has been pictured at an Israeli army base.

The legendary film director made a surprise visit in a bid to boost morale during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

The official page of Israel War Room, shared the photo on X and wrote: “Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale.”

Tarantino has been living in Tel Aviv with his Israeli wife Daniella Pick, and their two children for the last two years.

#BREAKING: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale pic.twitter.com/Vso6IgQlWa — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2023

The couple previously tied the knot at a small private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2018.

Tarantino first met the model in 2009 while he was on promotional duties for Inglorious Basterds, which starred Brad Pitt and Christopher Waltz.

His visit comes after Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis were recently among 700 Hollywood figures who signed an open letter voicing their support for Israel amid the ongoing war.

Hamas launched an early morning attack on southern Israel last weekend that has since gone on to trigger an Israel-Hamas war.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp also recently spoke out against Instagram users for celebrating violence against Israel.

Elsewhere U2 frontman Bono paid tribute to more than 260 music fans killed during an Israel festival attack.

The attack at the Paralello Universo festival in Re’im, Israel last weekend was carried out by Hamas operatives.

The electronic festival reportedly saw rockets hit the site (via CNN) before gunfire opened up on those in attendance soon after at the event.