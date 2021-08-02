Quentin Tarantino hasn’t seen all of Oliver Stone’s take on his ‘Natural Born Killers’ script

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he has not watched Natural Born Killers in its entirety.

Speaking on Brian Koppelman’s podcast The Moment, the filmmaker addressed his much-publicised disdain of the film, which is based upon his script.

“One of the things about that script in particular is that I was trying to make it on the page, so when you read it, you saw the movie,” Tarantino explained. “It was like, why didn’t he do at least half of [my script]? It was, like, done for him.”

Advertisement

The filmmaker went on to confirm that he has not seen the finished film “from beginning to end”.

Tarantino has a “story by” credit on Natural Born Killers. After selling the script for the film, it was heavily revised by Stone, screenwriter David Veloz and associate producer Richard Rutowsk.

As part of the ongoing feud, Tarantino was sued by the film’s producers after attempting to release his original script as a paperback book.

In a 2019 interview with IndieWire, Stone addressed Tarantino’s criticism of the finished film. “It was all done legally. A lot of money was paid,” he said.

With regards to the filmmaker, he said: “Yeah he didn’t care for it, but I don’t know if he ever saw it. He went around and said that and I don’t think it was the right thing to do. But that was one of my many problems. We did well in spite of it all.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Tarantino has revealed that he instructed Inglourious Basterds star Christoph Waltz to withhold his full potential ahead of the film’s shoot.

“I got together with Christoph before we got to the big script reading with the cast,” Tarantino said on The Moment.

“I told him, ‘I’m not doing this to be perverse game playing…everybody is so curious about who is playing Hans Landa. I don’t want you to be bad at the script reading, but I want you to hold a lot back.”