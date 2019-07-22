The bride could swing her sword once again

Quentin Tarantino says he “recently” spoke to actress Uma Thurman about the possibility of making a third ‘Kill Bill’ film.

In a new interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director revealed: “Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth.

“I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third ‘Kill Bill’.”

Read more: Quentin Tarantino revives Kill Bill 3 hopes

This isn’t the first time Tarantino has hinted that a ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’ could be on the horizon. In 2015, he said he was considering writing a new ‘Kill Bill’ film where Thurman’s older Beatrix Kiddo character gets to spend time with her daughter and live out a relatively peaceful life. But this is also Tarantino we’re talking about, so don’t be surprised if this more relaxed setting still contains at least three brutal murders.

The fact Tarantino and Thurman are on speaking terms is an interesting development. Just last year, Thurman publicly accused the director of being partly to blame for a car crash on the set of ‘Kill Bill’, which left her with serious injuries and was subsequently “covered up”. However, the legendary director’s latest comments suggests all is now good between the pair.

Tarantino is currently gearing up for the release of his new film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and is set during the same timeline as the infamous Manson Family murders. It hits UK cinemas on Friday 15 August 2019.

The director recently stated that his next film, which will be the tenth of his career, could be his last. Only time will tell whether film no. 10 ends up being a third ‘Kill Bill’.