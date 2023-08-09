Quentin Tarantino is a massive fan of ‘Freaky Friday’, director reveals

Freaky Friday director Mark Waters has revealed that Quentin Tarantino is a huge fan of the film.

The 2003 cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis follows a mother and daughter who one day wake up in each other’s bodies and are forced to live their opposite lives.

One of the most memorable scenes from the teen comedy sees Lohan’s character perform the song ‘Take Me Away’ with her fictional band Pink Slip in a battle of the bands, shot at House of Blues in Hollywood.

In a Hollywood Reporter oral history of the film for the 20th anniversary, Waters reflected on the scene and how they found an unlikely fan in the Pulp Fiction director.

He explained: “I love the House of Blues sequence just because it was kind of this big thing in my mind, building up to it, this thing I pitched about the Battle of the Bands. It was a lot of people, a lot of moving parts and to have it come together like it did was super cool.

“One time, I got cornered at a party by Quentin Tarantino, who outlined in great detail shot by shot that sequence of the House of Blues to me. He was like outlining why it was a genius scene and a perfect ending for the movie, and I was like, “This is cool man. Quentin Tarantino was like, fan-geeking me.”

The scene has gone on to have big pop culture impact. Just last week, Meet Me @ The Altar covered ‘Take Me Away’ for the deluxe version of their debut album ‘Past // Present // Future’, out next month.

“Aside from it just being an absolutely iconic moment in pop culture, ‘Take Me Away’, Pink Slip, and Freaky Friday as a whole had a lot of influence over us growing up,” the band said in a press release.

MUNA also used a headline show at Los Angeles’ Wintern Theatre last year to transform into Pink Slip, where they covered ‘Take Me Away’.

Last year, Lohan said she wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel based on an idea from Curtis.