Quentin Tarantino is writing a novel about a World War II veteran

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he’s hard at work on a novel about a World War II veteran who becomes a committed cinephile.

The legendary director, who released ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood‘ over the summer, discussed the book in a new chat with Martin Scorsese.

Speaking to the Goodfellas filmmaker for the Directors Guild of America’s DGA Quarterly fall issue, Tarantino explained: “Right now, I’m working on a book. And I’ve got this character who had been in World War II and he saw a lot of bloodshed there.

“And now he’s back home, and it’s like the ’50s, and he doesn’t respond to movies any more. He finds them juvenile after everything that he’s been through. As far as he’s concerned, Hollywood movies are movies. And so then, all of a sudden, he starts hearing about these foreign movies by Kurosawa and Fellini…”

He further explained: “And so he’s like, ‘Well, maybe they might have something more than this phony Hollywood stuff’. So he finds himself drawn to these things and some of them he likes and some of them he doesn’t like and some of them he doesn’t understand, but he knows he’s seeing something.”

Although further details of the project are yet to emerge, it presumably means that he’s placing his forthcoming Star Trek movie on the back-burner.