Fans discover Quentin Tarantino has been writing movie reviews online

Fans have discovered that Quentin Tarantino has been writing his own movie reviews online.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director is one of the biggest directors in the world, though it seems he has found some time to critique some other movies too.

Tarantino owns the New Beverley Cinema in Los Angeles, and its official website has been posting some of his reviews for some vintage movies over the past few weeks (via Reddit).

Among them are 1978 Taiwanese kung-fu film Fatal Needles vs. Fatal Fists, Peter Bogdanovich’s 1974 adaptation of Daisy Miller and 1968’s Targets.

The write-ups are rather in-depth, with a large amount of context about the making of the films.

Tarantino also may have more time on his hands, as he recently revealed that he is taking a step back from directing to focus on his family.

“I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters.”

Tarantino has also spoken about the prospect of becoming a new father as wife Daniella Pick is expecting their first child.

“I guess I do feel that directing is a young man’s game,” he added. “I do feel that cinema is changing, and I’m a little bit part of the old guard.”