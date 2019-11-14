It turns out 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' wasn't actually a swansong...

With awards buzz for the ninth title by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, still very much rising, the filmmaker has confirmed that he will indeed be making another film.

“There will be a 10th one, yes,” Tarantino confirmed at a ‘BAFTA: A Life in Pictures’ Q&A event at the Leicester Square Odeon Luxe cinema in London. “I have no idea what it’s going to be,” he added. “It’s going to be. It’s going to be a little bit down the line.”

Following a four-year wait after The Hateful Eight, the director premiered Once Upon A Time in Hollywood at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in May, to rapturous reviews.

Later, he added: “Normally when I finish a script we pretty much go right into production on it. When I finished ‘…Hollywood’, I wasn’t ready to start. Part of the reason I wasn’t ready to start it was because I was just really plugged into writing at that point. So I finished ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, finished that script, put it aside, and then I wrote a play.”

Tarantino’s new film isn’t next on his to-do list, however. Currently working on a television project, he revealed other writing jobs have taken up his time recently.

“Then I wrote a five-episode TV series,” he revealed. “And right now I’m writing a book and I’m hoping that I’ll be finished in three months.

“So the idea will be hopefully by March maybe I’ll be finished with the book – and then, theoretically, maybe I’ll do the play, and then theoretically I’ll do the TV show, and then by that point I’ll be thinking maybe what I’ll do for the 10th movie.”