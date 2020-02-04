Quentin Tarantino’s next film won’t be arriving any time soon

Quentin Tarantino’s long-time producer Shannon Mackintosh has said the filmmaker’s 10th and final feature is likely to still be a while off.

On the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs, Mackintosh told NME that Tarantino’s creative plans for the future extend beyond his own features.

Asked for details on the next film, Mackintosh couldn’t reveal too much plot-wise. “I don’t know!” she said. “He has many things he’s thinking about. He has some other projects he may do before his last [film].

“We’re going to try and not rush into that last movie, so he can keep creating amazing art that we can all enjoy. I hope to the end that we’re working together, we’ve had a wonderful collaboration so far.”

Reflecting on the much-disputed lack of diversity this awards season, Mackintosh shared thoughts on the slate. “People get angry and people get vocal which is great, because what actually has to happen is to make a platform [for people] to tell their stories whether they’re women, whether they’re green, pink, whatever it may be.”

The producer praised Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, a frontrunner this season which made history with a nomination for Best Film as well as Best Foreign Language Film, and is the first South Korean film to be nominated for any Oscars – it’s currently up for six.

“I think that Bong Joon-ho is doing a great job,” said Mackintosh. “Parasite is at the cutting edge of so many things and is nominated for Best Picture not just Best Foreign Picture so it’s a start and it’s wonderful. Now we just need more.”

In terms of the gender imbalance at this year’s Oscars, which features an all-male line-up nominated for Best Director (including Tarantino) and prompted raised eyebrows particularly regarding the snub of Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Mackintosh commented on this year’s fierce competition.

“I think that’s hard, because would you replace Greta with any of the other [nominees]? Would you replace Quentin? Would you replace Bong?

“It’s a competitive year, and what’s wonderful about a competitive year is that there’s some amazing films out there of all different languages and all different budget levels – hopefully we keep having these stories. Greta is an incredible filmmaker, an incredible writer, and we’re going to see a lot more from her – so hopefully we’ll see that nomination.”

Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is currently nominated for 10 Oscars. The ceremony takes place on Sunday 9 February.