Quentin Tarantino reportedly wants to give Bruce Willis his final ever movie appearance

Quentin Tarantino reportedly wants to give Bruce Willis his last-ever film appearance.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Die Hard actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, an uncommon form of the disease that “causes problems with behaviour and language”.

It comes after the actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia, which forced the actor to retire from his profession.

Advertisement

However, it is now being reported by The Daily Express that Tarantino – who is lining up his next film The Movie Critic – would like Willis for a small role in the film. The pair previously worked together on Pulp Fiction.

While he allegedly hasn’t approached the actor’s family, he plans to respect their wishes if they say Willis is too unwell to take part, and may work a clip from one of the actor’s previous movies into the film instead.

Tarantino revealed earlier this year that The Movie Critic will revolve around a “porno rag” journalist and is set in 1977 Southern California. The main character is based on a real-life movie critic for a pornographic magazine, which the director read when he was growing up and was working as a vending machine re-stocker.

“All the other stuff was too skanky to read but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page,” Tarantino said previously.

Advertisement

“He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic. Think about Travis’ diary entries.”

He added: “But the porno rag critic was very, very funny. He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his shit was really funny. He was as rude as hell. He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late 30s. It wasn’t clear for a while but now I’ve done some more research and I think it was it was complications due to alcoholism.”

In May, the director said he does not want to cast a British actor to play the main role in the film, suggesting too many American characters are being played by UK stars.

Meanwhile, last month Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore shared touching tributes on the star’s first Father’s Day since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

NME has reached out to Willis and Tarantino’s representative for comment.