Quentin Tarantino reveals best film he’s ever made

Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the best film he has ever made.

The Oscar-winning director of Pulp Fiction was asked to pick his best film by Howard Stern during an appearance on the radio host’s SiriusXM show.

“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” said Tarantino. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”

Advertisement

Released in 2019, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a faded actor and stunt performer striving for fame in the final year’s of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Set in 1969, the film also starred Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.

At the 2020 Oscars, the film received 10 nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture. Pitt won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor.

Tarantino’s assertion that Hollywood is his “best film” comes after the director recently described the modern movie era as “the worst in history”, alongside the 1980s and 1950s.

“Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!” Tarantino said on his Video Archives podcast.

The director did note, however, that “the [films] that don’t conform” are “the ones that stand out from the pack” in the current era.

Advertisement

Tarantino has previously spoken out against the current dominance superhero movies. Earlier this month, he told the Los Angeles Times why he’d never direct a Marvel film.

“You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job,” he said.