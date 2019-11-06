Quentin Tarantino reveals his favourite film of 2019

The director released his own 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' this summer

Quentin Tarantino has revealed his favourite film of 2019.

The director released his latest movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in the UK back in August.

Now, in a new interview with Deadline, Tarantino, who is always vocal about the films he admires, reveals that his number one choice for the year (so far) is July’s horror flick Crawl.

Starring Kaya Scodelario (Skins), the Sam Raimi-produced film sees the cast surrounded by a hell of a lot of alligators.

As part of the interview, journalist Pete Hammond reveals: “Tarantino told me that, as incredible as he says it might sound, he thinks his favourite film so far this year just might be – wait for it – Crawl.

“That’s right, the alligators-in-a-hurricane movie directed by Alexandre Aja that Paramount released a couple of weeks before QT’s movie came out in July.”

NME‘s Jordan Bassett called Crawl a “brutally effective and gore-splattered horror.”

Tarantino recently opened up on the future of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood character Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and what might’ve happened to him after the film.

“There are a few different ways his career could have gone depending on who you hitch your horse to of who he is representing,” the director began. “The George Maharis way is this way, the Tye Hardin way is that way. It’s a combination of a few of them.

He continued: “What could have easily have happened, even if he had a little bit more success in the 1970s than maybe I give him credit for, what I could really see happening, because it happened to a lot of these guys, is that by the late 1970s, early 1980s, a lot of these macho ’50s and ’60s television leading men they showed up on TV shows again but as the older cop who’s the boss of the younger cop that sends them out on the missions.”

A five-star NME review of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood called the film “Tarantino’s most satisfying work in decades.”