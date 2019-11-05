Quentin Tarantino reveals what happens after ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ ending
The director has spoken about the future of Rick Dalton
Quentin Tarantino has revealed what happens to one of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood‘s lead characters after the film ends.
The director has been speaking about the future of Rick Dalton.
Speaking on The Margaret Cho podcast, Tarantino has spoken on what direction he believes Dalton to have now gone in.
“There are a few different ways his career could have gone depending on who you hitch your horse to of who he is representing,” the director began. “The George Maharis way is this way, the Tye Hardin way is that way. It’s a combination of a few of them.
He continued: “What could have easily have happened, even if he had a little bit more success in the 1970s than maybe I give him credit for, what I could really see happening, because it happened to a lot of these guys, is that by the late 1970s, early 1980s, a lot of these macho ’50s and ’60s television leading men they showed up on TV shows again but as the older cop who’s the boss of the younger cop that sends them out on the missions.”
A five-star NME review of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood called the film “Tarantino’s most satisfying work in decades.”
“If this truly is [Tarantino’s] penultimate film before his mooted retirement,” Greg Wetherall wrote, “then the signs are that he intends to go out with a thunderous bang.