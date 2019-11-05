Quentin Tarantino reveals what happens after ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ ending

The director has spoken about the future of Rick Dalton

Quentin Tarantino has revealed what happens to one of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood‘s lead characters after the film ends.

The director has been speaking about the future of Rick Dalton.

At the end of the film, Dalton – played by Leonardo DiCaprio – is introduced to Sharon Tate after being involved in a confrontation with the Manson Family, leaving many to wonder whether his career in Hollywood would be reignited.