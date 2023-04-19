Quentin Tarantino reveals his “favourite tense moment” from one of his movies

Quentin Tarantino has named his “favourite tense moment” from one of his films.

Speaking to Spanish publication El País, the Pulp Fiction director discussed his process for making tense scenes, before being asked to pick a standout example.

“From my movies? The one from the farm at the beginning of Inglourious Basterds,” he said. “With the Nazi officer Hans Landa talking to the owner of the farm, who is hiding Jews in his cellar.”

When asked about his process for creating tension in such scenes, he replied: “I don’t know how to explain it. I have a talent for it.

“It’s easy for me to create those situations where the characters start talking and things fall into place and there’s a climax. You throw a ball to the actors and they catch it.”

In the same interview, Tarantino also weighed in on the debate around gun laws in the US, revealing that he personally owns a firearm “for protection”.

Elsewhere, the filmmaker recently shared that he is “ready to quit” making movies, following an illustrious 30-year career in the industry.

He initially said in 2009 that he planned to retire once he reached the age of 60 – which he did on March 27 this year – to “go and write novels and cinema literature, stuff like that”.

Tarantino reiterated that desire in 2014 while promoting his 2015 movie The Hateful Eight, outlining his plan to “leave a 10-film filmography”. However, he said at the time that this was “not etched in stone”.

His ninth and most recent film, the Oscar-winning Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was released in 2019.

Last month, he announced the title of his 10th film – The Movie Critic – which is likely to be his final big-screen project. He confirmed during a Q&A event in Paris that it would be set in 1977 and that filming was due to begin in LA in the autumn (via Collider).