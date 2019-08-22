Quentin Tarantino reveals identity of Tim Roth’s cut character in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

The actor has appeared in a number of Tarantino films over the years

Quentin Tarantino has detailed the identity of the character played by Tim Roth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a role which was ultimately cut from the final version of the film.

The filmmaker’s latest movie was finally released in the UK last week (August 14), and stars the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Roth, who has appeared in such Tarantino works as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight, filmed a small part for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, but his character was edited out from the final cut — although his name does feature in the film’s credits.

Speaking to the Empire Podcast ahead of the UK release of the film, Tarantino detailed more about Roth’s cut character.

“He’s part of the gang and I appreciate him showing up and giving his due diligent service,” the director said about Roth’s involvement in filming. “He [played] Jay Sebring’s British butler, his British gentleman’s gentleman.

“It was a funny little sequence, but it got dropped.”

Fans of the movie may eventually get to see Roth’s character in action, though, as an extended four-version of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood could arrive on Netflix in the near future.

