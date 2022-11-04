Quentin Tarantino reveals why he’ll never make a Marvel movie

Quentin Tarantino has revealed why he will never make a Marvel movie.

Speaking in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, when asked why he hadn’t thrown his hat into the superhero franchise, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director, said: “You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

“The writing’s not quite on the wall yet, the way it was in 1969 when it was, ‘Oh, my God, we just put a bunch of money into things that nobody gives a damn about anymore,’” he explained.

Tarantino previously said he was fighting “a war for movies” against the Marvel franchise in 2020.

He said: “As far as I can see, the commercial product that is owned by the conglomerates, the projects everybody knows about and has in their DNA, whether it be the Marvel Comics, the Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond, those films never had a better year than last year [2019]. It would have been the year that their world domination would have been complete. But it kind of wasn’t.”

Tarantino added: “Because of what you said, a lot of original movie comment came out and demanded to be seen, and demanded to be seen at the theatres. That ended up becoming a really, really strong year. I’m really proud to be nominated with the other films that just got nominated. I think when you sum up the year, it’s cinema that doesn’t fall into that blockbuster IP proof status, made its last stand this year.”

Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott and Francis Ford Coppola have all criticised modern superhero films to varying degrees in the past.

Meanwhile, Tarantino recently listed seven movies he thinks are “unassailable”, including horror, comedy and sci-fi titles.