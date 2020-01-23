Quentin Tarantino says he’s fighting “a war for movies” against Marvel and ‘Star Wars’

Quentin Tarantino has given his opinion on Marvel movies and the Star Wars franchise in a fiery new interview.

During the chat, the acclaimed director says that 2019 saw him fighting “a war for movies” against Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars.

Talking to Deadline, Tarantino said that franchise films in general are the opposite to the kind of films that he makes. “When you say, despite the sequels and the Avengers: Endgame and all of that, I actually think a war for movies got played out this last year,” he said.

“As far as I can see, the commercial product that is owned by the conglomerates, the projects everybody knows about and has in their DNA, whether it be the Marvel Comics, the Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond, those films never had a better year than last year. It would have been the year that their world domination would have been complete. But it kind of wasn’t.”

Tarantino added: “Because of what you said, a lot of original movie comment came out and demanded to be seen, and demanded to be seen at the theaters. That ended up becoming a really, really strong year. I’m really proud to be nominated with the other films that just got nominated. I think when you sum up the year, it’s cinema that doesn’t fall into that blockbuster IP proof status, made its last stand this year.”

The director goes on to state the importance of his own 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in tackling the dominance of Marvel, Star Wars and co, saying: “If it hadn’t done it this year, it might have been the last stand for movies like that.

“This is a really groovy year. To combat something like Avengers: Endgame, which for the month before it came out and the month after, you couldn’t talk about anything else. They tried to do that with this last Star Wars and I don’t think it quite worked, but you couldn’t get on United Airlines without running into all the tie-ins, and even the safety commercial had a Star Wars scene.”

Tarantino’s comments fall remarkably close to the notorious ones made by Martin Scorsese last year, when he said that Marvel movies were “not cinema” and likened them instead to theme parks.

The comments caused a storm across the film industry, prompting responses from directors James Gunn and Jon Favreau, and actors Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan and Robert Downey Jr. Disney CEO Bob Iger also defended Marvel, calling Scorsese’s comments “disrespectful”.

However, other filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola and Ken Loach also spoke out in support of Scorsese’s remarks.