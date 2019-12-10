Quentin Tarantino has revealed that the much-talked-about Kill Bill Vol. 3 is “definitely in the cards” – and is likely to be his next movie.

Over the summer, the filmmaker explained that he had been in talks with Uma Thurman about the possibility of a third instalment in the series. “If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill,” he said.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Sirius XM Radio this week, Tarantino discussed how having dinner with Thurman recently has led him to think more seriously about penning the sequel.

“Well, I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night,” he told Cohen. “We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her. It was a lovely night.”

Pressed on whether meeting up with Kill Bill’s star inspired him in terms of a plot, Tarantino replied: “Well, I do have an idea of what I would do.

“That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to The Bride since [the last film], and what do I want to do [next].

“Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure. She doesn’t deserve that!”

He continued: “The Bride has fought long and hard. Now, I have an idea that actually could be interesting. I wouldn’t do it for a little bit, though. It would be like at least three years from now, or something like that.

“But look, it is definitely in the cards.”

The director added that the third Kill Bill will be his next project, which he’ll begin work on once he’s wrapped on a play and a “five-episode TV series” he’d written before Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

“So to some degree or another, I’ve kinda written what I’m gonna do for the next three years,” he explained.

Back in 2015, Tarantino said he was considering writing a new Kill Bill movie where Thurman’s older Beatrix Kiddo character would spend time with her daughter and live out a relatively peaceful life.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 arrived in 2003 and was followed by Kill Bill Vol. 2 in 2004.