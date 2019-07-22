Quentin Tarantino says Roman Polanski contacted him about ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Sharon Tate storyline

"He didn’t call up irate or anything. He was just curious."

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he was contacted by Roman Polanski, after learning that his relationship with his late wife Sharon Tate was depicted in the Pulp Fiction director’s latest film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Set against the backdrop of ’60s Hollywood, the movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt-double Cliff Booth. The pair come into contact with Tate (Margot Robbie) and even Polanski himself, portrayed by Polish actor Rafał Zawierucha, after they move in next door to Dalton’s home.

However, the film also depicts the activities of the Manson Family – the murderous cult who stabbed Tate to death when she was pregnant with Polanski’s child in 1969.

In a new interview with Deadline, Tarantino revealed that Polanski reached out to him following the film’s production.

“After it was finished, he got wind of it and he reached out through a mutual friend,” Tarantino explained. “That friend called me and said, so what’s up with this? He said that Roman wasn’t mad. He didn’t call up irate or anything. He was just curious.”

While Polanski remains a fugitive in the US after pleading guilty to statutory rape in 1977, he instead chose a friend who read the script at Tarantino’s home.

“So what I did was … Roman’s obviously stuck in Europe. I had the friend come over and read the script. He came to my house,” Tarantino explained. “He read the script simply so he could call Roman up and tell him the idea and what’s in it. And basically that he didn’t have anything to worry about.”

In the same interview, Tarantino also explained why he didn’t wish to inform Polanski about the film before production began.

“What happened was…look, when it comes to Roman Polanski we’re talking about a tragedy that would be unfathomable for most human beings. I mean there’s Sharon, there’s his unborn son that literally lived without ever being born,” Tarantino explained.

“That’s just a crazy sentence even to say. I felt that the story of her death, and the Manson tragedy had moved into legit history.

“So it actually is of historical importance beyond just his own personal tragedy,” he continued. “So I felt I was on OK grounds there. I didn’t want to call him and talk to him while I was writing it because I’m not going to ask him permission. I’m going to do it, all right? I don’t think he needed any anxiety and I didn’t need any anxiety as far as that was concerned.”

This comes after Polanski’s wife slammed Tarantino for not directly consulting him.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood hits cinemas on August 14.