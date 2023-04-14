Quentin Tarantino says sex scenes are “not part of” his cinema

Quentin Tarantino has explained why he rarely includes sex scenes in his film – claiming they are “not part of” his cinema.

The legendary director was speaking with Catalan Spanish newspaper Diari ARA when he explored the topic, and listed the reasons why the intimate scenes don’t align with his “vision”.

“Sex is not part of my vision of cinema,” he said.

“And the truth is that, in real life, it’s a pain to shoot sex scenes,” he added, referring to the logistical challenges when shooting those kinds of scenes. “Everyone is very tense.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tarantino also alluded to the ongoing number of stars coming forward, sharing instances in which they felt uncomfortable while shooting sex scenes.

“If it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so,” he added. “If there had ever been a sex scene that was essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn’t been necessary.”

Throughout his three-decade-long career – which started with the hit 1992 film Reservoir Dogs – Quentin Tarantino may have shied away from sex scenes, but has, on the other hand, built a reputation for having some of the goriest moments in cinematic history.

These include his famous ear mutilation scene in Reservoir Dogs, the immense death count in Kill Bill from leading character ‘The Bride’, and of course, his interpretation of how World War Two came to an end in 2009’s Inglourious Basterds.

As of yet, the only film of his to feature somewhat of a sex scene is his often-overlooked 1997 film, Jackie Brown, which featured an intimate moment with Bridget Fonda and Robert De Niro.

Last month, Tarantino shared an insight into his upcoming tenth and final film.

Accordion to sources, the Pulp Fiction creator is preparing to direct The Movie Critic later this year. The film is rumoured to be set in the 1970s and, although initial reports claimed that the film may have a female lead, the director confirmed in the interview with Diari ARA that the character of the film critic will be male.