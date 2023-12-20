Quentin Tarantino’s scrapped ‘Star Trek’ film compared to unlikely Marvel movie

Quentin Tarantino’s scrapped Star Trek film has been compared to an unexpected Marvel movie.

Earlier this week, news emerged that the Oscar-winning director had reportedly abandoned the project because he didn’t want it to be the final film of his career.

The director has long spoken of his intention to retire after his tenth and final film, the title of which, The Movie Critic, was revealed earlier this year.

Advertisement

Screenwriter Mark L. Smith, who worked on the script for Tarantino’s Star Trek film, explained in a new interview with Collider that after some “back and forth”, the director “started worrying about the number, his kind of unofficial number of films”.

He went on to shed some light on what the scrapped project might have been like, comparing it to the script for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, in that that it would have been very different to the rest of the franchise.

“I liked it because I think it’s different, but the way that [Thor] Ragnarok changed things. It was like suddenly it had a different feel for the Marvel stuff,” he said. “It was like, ‘That’s fun. That’s different.’ And I guess Guardians [of the Galaxy] to some level, but it was just like a different vibe and that’s what I thought that it could bring to Star Trek was just a different feel.”

The scriptwriter also said the film would have been a “Hard R” rating in regards to violence, in a similar vein to Tarantino’s previous films.

“I think his vision was just to go hard. It was a hard R,” he explained. “It was going to be some Pulp Fiction violence. Not a lot of the language, we saved a couple things for just special characters to kind of drop that into the Star Trek world, but it was just really the edginess and the kind of that Tarantino flair, man, that he was bringing to it. It would have been cool.”

Advertisement

Tarantino’s The Movie Critic is set to be based on a real-life critic who worked for a porno magazine. While no casting details have been announced, Paul Walter Hauser, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson are all reportedly attached.

Martin Scorsese recently shared his own thoughts on Quentin Tarantino’s retirement plan. “He’s a writer,” Scorsese said. “It’s a different thing. I come up with stories. I get attracted to stories through other people. All different means, different ways. And so I think it’s a different process.