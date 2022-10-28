Quentin Tarantino lists seven movies he thinks are “perfect”

Quentin Tarantino has listed seven movies he thinks are “unassailable”, including horror, comedy and sci-fi titles.

The Pulp Fiction director recently said that 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of Hollywood’s only “perfect” films. Tarantino made the claim in his new book Cinema Speculation, out now via Harper Collins. And, he was pressed on the claim when he appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (October 27).

Questioning the statement, Kimmel asked Quentin to name any other films he’d class as untouchable. The 59-year-old filmmaker replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just bemoans that the film art form is hard.”

Advertisement

He added: “Look, when you say perfect movies you’re talking about any individual person’s aesthetic but even trying to account for all aesthetics… perfect movies kind of crosses all aesthetics to one degree or another.”

The Oscar-winner went on to explain that while his perfect seven may not be anyone else’s “cup of tea” people should accept that everyone has their favourites. “There’s nothing you can say to bring it [that list] down,” he added.

He then revealed the other films that other shoe-ins for his top seven: Jaws (1975), The Exorcist (1973), Annie Hall (1977), Young Frankenstein (1974), and Back to the Future (1985).

Tarantino added one more name to the list, Sam Peckinpah’s 1969 western The Wild Bunch. The director added that it wasn’t technically a “perfect” film, but it was “so unassailable” that it had to make the list.

Advertisement

The director also responded to Kanye West’s claim that Tarantino stole the idea for Django Unchained from the rapper. He told Kimmel there was “no truth to the idea” that West came up with with the idea for the film.

Quentin Tarantino’s seven perfect films were:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Jaws (1975)

The Exorcist (1973)

Annie Hall (1977)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Back To The Future (1985)

The Wild Bunch (1969)