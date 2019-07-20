Quentin Tarantino is not happy with Simon Pegg’s comments about new ‘Star Trek’ movie

"[He] doesn’t know anything about what’s going on”

Quentin Tarantino isn’t very happy with comments made by Simon Pegg about the direction of the upcoming new Star Trek movie.

In a recent interview, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ director responded to rumours that he and JJ Abrams are working together on a new version of Star Trek, saying that if he were to take the job on, the film would end up being something like “Pulp Fiction in space.”

Last year, Pegg told Coming Soon that Tarantino wouldn’t be making “Pulp Fiction in space,” insisting that “won’t be anything a Star Trek fan will have to worry about.” He added that Tarantino has “an acute understanding of the story and he’d never do anything to tear it down,” and that he was excited about reading the treatment.

It appears, Pegg’s comments didn’t sit too well with the iconic filmmaker.

“I get annoyed at Simon Pegg,” he told Deadline. “He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff.”

He continued: “One of the comments he said, he’s like, ‘Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.’ Yes, it is! If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space. That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this shit in it, ever. There’s no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that’s why we want to make it. It’s, at the very least, unique in that regard.”

According to reports, JJ Abrams is on board, and Tarantino will sit down with the script – the latest version has been penned by Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith – once he’s finished promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I just don’t think it’s that big of a deal but if I’m going to do it, then I’m going to do it my way,” Tarantino added. “If you’ve seen my nine movies, you kind of know my way is an R-rated way and a way that is without certain restrictions. So that goes part and parcel. I think it would be more controversial if I said I’m going to do a PG movie and it’s going to fit exactly in the universe. It’s not me. What the fuck am I doing?”

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino has said that he thinks he’s “come to the end of the road” as far as directing theatrical movies goes.

The iconic filmmaker has revealed in a new interview that he’s thinking of hanging up his clapperboard for good but that he’ll “still be creative.”