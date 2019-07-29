The Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt team-up did big numbers on its first weekend.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has smashed Quentin Tarantino’s record for his films’ most successful opening weekend at the box-office.

The veteran director’s ninth film has beaten his 2009 movie Inglorious Basterds for amassing the biggest receipts at US cinemas.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood depicts an aging Hollywood actor and his stunt double as successful new actor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) moves in next door.

The film is based on the real-life killing of Tate by disciples of the Manson Family cult.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood grossed $40m in US cinemas this weekend, beating the $38m amassed by Inglorious Basterds a decade ago.

Tarantino’s new film is his first made without disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Bosses at Sony had predicted Once Upon A Time In Hollywood would make $30m on its opening weekend.

Overall, Django Unchained has so far been Tarantino’s most successful film. It made $425m worldwide, after opening with $30m in its first weekend at US cinemas in 2012. By comparison, Inglorious Basterds eventually made $321m worldwide.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is one of Tarantino’s most expensive films to make, at a cost of $90m.

Despite its successful opening weekend, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood only entered the US box-office charts at No 2 this weekend.

Disney’s new remake of The Lion King remains at No 1 on its second weekend.

The Lion King made $75.5m this weekend in the US. It has so far amassed global box-office receipts of nearly $1 billion, having earned $963m worldwide.