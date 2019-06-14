Quentin Tarantino says his take on a ‘Star Trek’ movie would be “R-rated”

Well, duh

Quentin Tarantino has spoken out about possibly taking on a directorial role in the Star Trek franchise, saying that his take on Star Trek would most likely be “R-rated”.

The director, whose latest movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is set for release in the UK on August 14, has reportedly pitched a Star Trek idea to Paramount which is now being worked on by a team of writers.

Speaking to Empire this week, Tarantino said that any Star Trek film he helmed would almost certainly be swear-laden. “It’s an R-rated movie,” he said. “If I do it, it’ll be R-rated.”

Asked about the progress on the Star Trek project he apparently pitched, Tarantino replied: “There’s a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet.”

The prospect of a Tarantino-directed Star Trek movie has already been described as “bananas” by Leonard McCoy actor Karl Urban.

“I know a little bit about what that is, and it’s bananas,” Urban said last year. “So, they are writing that as well.

“It is going to be a year away from finishing that. So, it would be really rad to get to make a film with him,” the actor added. “That would be a dream come true, he is definitely an auteur. Whether you like his films or not, he is a good filmmaker. And he makes interesting stuff. So, to me, that is when you get the best results.”

Simon Pegg wasn’t as positive about the idea of Tarantino directing a Star Trek movie back in April 2018 – but Pegg did admit that he believed that the director “would approach it with respect” should he go ahead with directing a film.