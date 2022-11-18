Quentin Tarantino on stopping making movies: “It’s time to wrap up the show”

Quentin Tarantino has explained why he’s quitting filmmaking after his next movie.

The Pulp Fiction director has detailed in a new interview with CNN his reasoning for moving on after helming his 10th feature.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years. It’s time to wrap up the show,” Tarantino said. “I’m an entertainer, I want to leave you wanting more. I don’t want to work to diminishing returns.

“I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch, I’m already feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now, and that’s exactly what happens.”

When asked by the publication what his final film might be about, the director replied: “I don’t know what it’ll be at all. I’m not a giant hurry to make my last movie. Right now I don’t even know what a movie is, is that something that plays on Netflix?

“Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie? Because my last movie opened up in 3,000 theatres and played all over the world for a couple of months.”

Tarantino said recently that he believes that the current era of movies is “the worst in Hollywood history”.

“Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!” he said.

However, Tarantino went on to say that the spate of poor material had given an edge to “the [films] that don’t conform, the ones that stand out from the pack”.