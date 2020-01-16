Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he’s set to direct a Once Upon A Time In Hollywood spin-off, set around the film’s fictitious TV show Bounty Law.

The show was led by Leonardo DiCaprio’s OUATIH character Rick Dalton, who played gunslinger Jake Cahill.

You never saw a full episode of Bounty Law in the film, but Tarantino actually wrote scripts for five 35-minute episodes of the show – and now intends to bring them to life.

“As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half,” he told Deadline.

“It got an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don’t really consider it part of that movie even though it is. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It’s about Jake Cahill.”

Tarantino continued: “Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on. I’d liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour.

“You watch and think, wow, there’s a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that? I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I’ll do them, and I will direct all of them.”

Tarantino recently confirmed that he will indeed be making another film despite previously saying that Once Upon A Time In Hollywood would be his last.

It also looks like we might get more footage from that film, too – it could be set for an extended four-hour edition on Netflix.