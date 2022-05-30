Quentin Tarantino to release new book ‘Cinema Speculation’ later this year

Quentin Taratino has announced a new film history book that will see him exploring and analysing iconic films from the ‘70s.

Cinema Speculation is due out October 25, 2022 via HarperCollins. According to a listing on the publishers website, the book is “organised around key American films from the 1970s, all of which Quentin Tarantino first saw as a young moviegoer at the time.

“This book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining,” the listing continues. “At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognisable immediately as (Tarantino’s) and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever.”

Advertisement

It continues: “In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with Cinema Speculation the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans — and all movie lovers — could have hoped for.”

In numerous interviews, Tarantino has spoken about becoming an author once he’s made his tenth and final movie. Earlier this year though, it was confirmed by Tarantino that he’d written a spin-off book to the novelisation of his 2019 film, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Titled The Man Who Would Be McQueen: The Films Of Rick Dalton, the spin-off would focus on Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton. The book is inspired by real-life movie guides for actors from the 1970s, featuring a short biography of Dalton’s life and a guide to his career until the character’s retirement in 1988.

Speaking on the Empire podcast, Tarantino said: “I probably need to punch it up a little bit but the body of it completely exists.”

He added: “I think there’s a limited audience to it but everybody who likes Rick, and cares about Rick, and is interested in the trajectory of Rick and has now become invested in my alternative history of Hollywood… well, this takes the alternative history of Hollywood all the way to the bitter end.”