Quentin Tarantino went to see ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles this weekend

Quentin Tarantino was spotted at a screening of Barbie in Los Angeles this weekend.

The film came to cinemas on Friday (July 21), with huge anticipation around its release alongside Oppenheimer.

On its first weekend, Tarantino was among millions to flock to see Greta Gerwig’s film and was spotted buying his ticket at the box office and then settling in to the screening by fans, who have shared photos online.

Advertisement

Get a glimpse into Tarantino’s big day out below. It’s not clear whether he did the so-called ‘Barbenheimer’ double though.

As the films’ first weekend comes to a close, Barbie is currently set to outpace Oppenheimer at the box office.

The films have been the subject of particular attention for coming out on the same day, with many people attempting to see both in the space of 24 hours.

As things stand, Greta Gerwig’s comedy is set to bring in $110million (£86.6million) at the US box office this weekend, over twice the expected takings of Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer is expected to gross $50million (£38.8million).

Barbie’s current takings mean it will break the record for the highest-opening film in the US by a female director. Wonder Woman previously held the title, bringing in £103million(£89.1million) in 2017.

Advertisement

Warner Bros confirmed yesterday (July 21) that Barbie had earned $22.3million (£17.3million) in box office previews – the highest figure of any film this year. Universal, meanwhile, said Oppenheimer had brought in $10.5million (£8.2m) in preview earnings.