Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ movie idea is not dead yet

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie idea might come to fruition yet, according to new reports.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director has been attached to a new movie in the long-running space franchise for a while, after previously being reported to have successfully pitched a version to Paramount.

However, last December Tarantino spoke about his plan to only make 10 films – having released his ninth, Hollywood, in 2019 – suggesting his next (and thus final) one won’t be Star Trek.

Then in January, the filmmaker told Deadline: “I think they might make that movie, but I just don’t think I’m going to direct it. It’s a good idea. They should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.”

However, new reports claim that Tarantino’s idea might still get made, as it is one of three Star Trek movies being considered by Paramount.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter are reporting that the Star Trek franchise is currently at a standstill as Paramount and its new film chief Emma Watts take a moment to pause and reassess the best way to move forward.

The pause means the Star Trek movie being developed by Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley that was announced in November 2019 is on the back burner, at least for now.

Hawley’s movie is one of three Star Trek film projects that Watts and Paramount are currently considering, along with Tarantino’s R-Rated version and another written as a sequel to Justin Lin’s Star Trek Beyond.

As for what Tarantino’s Star Trek movie will be about, Deadline has revealed that it “is based on an episode of the classic Star Trek series that takes place largely earthbound in a 1930s gangster setting.”

The episode in question is most likely ‘A Piece of the Action’, the 17th episode of the second season of Star Trek: The Original Series. Airing on January 12, 1968, it found the Enterprise crew visiting a planet with an Earth-like 1920s gangster culture.

It comes after Tarantino said last year that his plan for Trek was to bring in some Pulp Fiction elements.

