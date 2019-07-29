Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ contains a brilliant ‘Inglorious Basterds’ easter egg

Wanna go to Italy? Spoilers below...

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was released in the US this week (July 26), and fans have picked up on a particularly meta easter egg in the director’s ninth outing.

The film saw Tarantino smashing his own box office record, with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood grossing $40m in US cinemas over the weekend, beating the $38m amassed by Inglorious Basterds a decade ago.

That’s not where similarities end with regards to his 2009 film, though. In Inglorious Basterds, there’s a particularly iconic scene which sees Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt), Donny Donowitz (Eli Roth), and Omar Ulmer (Omar Doom) being introduced to villain Hans Landa and pretending they’re Italian filmmakers. Refresh your memory on the scene below.

Fans who have trekked to see the new film have pointed out that a parallel scene exists in Hollywood, nodding to the film a decade ago. In the new film, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton moves to Italy to star in a number of Spaghetti Western films.

One of these films is directed by Antonio Margheriti, aka the “Italian director” that Eli Roth pretends to be in Inglorious Basterds. It’s the name that Landa famously makes him repeat a host of times in order to find out whether his Italian accent is genuine.

