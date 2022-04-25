Queue for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial goes viral

A queue of people trying to get into the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has gone viral on social media.

Depp is currently suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence.

Heard didn’t mention Depp by name in the piece, though Depp’s lawyers argue it falsely implies she was sexually and physically abused by him in their marriage. She has also filed a counterclaim against her former husband, arguing he has created a smear campaign against her.

A new video has emerged today (April 25), posted by journalist Nick Wallis, showing a very long queue around the block of public spectators waiting outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, where the trial is taking place.

Welcome to the longest queue so far outside Fairfax County Court, Virginia for the beginning of Week 3 of DeppvHeard. Johnny Depp’s cross-examination is expected to conclude today. pic.twitter.com/50WJgZ3Zbg — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) April 25, 2022

100 wristbands are available from 7am every morning to spectators, according to The Washington Post, with the passes evidently proving highly popular going by the queue.

During last week’s proceedings in the trial, Depp was asked during his cross-examination about his drug use with Marilyn Manson, with the intention of delving into the actor’s history with substance abuse.

“We drank together, we’ve had cocaine together maybe a couple of times,” Depp said. Heard’s lawyer proceeded to ask if pills were involved, Depp replying with a chuckle: “I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.”

The lawyer later presented the court with a photo of a Keith Richards demo CD next to four apparent lines of cocaine and glasses of beer. In the photo, there was also a box with Depp’s initials alongside a skull and crossbones.

Heard’s lawyer asked if the box contained cocaine, Depp saying: “I can’t say that I carried cocaine in it … but it looks like it would fit some cocaine.”

James Franco and Elon Musk are among the names set to testify as the trial continues, with Deadline reporting that the two Franco and Musk are being brought in to testify on behalf of Heard after Depp accused them both of having an affair with his ex-wife.

Depp lost a libel lawsuit against The Sun in 2020, focusing on an article in the paper from April 2018 that referred to him as a “wife beater”, with Judge Mr Justice Nicol saying in a ruling that he found the words to be “substantially true”.