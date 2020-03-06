‘A Quiet Place Part II’ praised in first reactions: “The rare sequel that exceeds the original”

The first reactions for A Quiet Place Part II are in, and it seems critics are extremely impressed with the sequel.

A few people have been lucky enough to get a preview of the horror thriller, which stars Emily Blunt as Evelyn, who is tasked with keeping Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and their newborn baby safe in the new film.

Those who have seen the show have heaped praise on the tension-building quality of the film, with Millicent Simmonds’ performance particularly highly regarded.

Advertisement

“A QUIET PLACE PART II is the rare sequel that exceeds the original in nearly every way,” said Ben Mekler. “A gorgeous film, my heart is still pounding.”

“A QUIET PLACE PART II is ‘Tension: The Movie.’ I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.),” said Mike Ryan from Uproxx.

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

Holy crap! @quietplacemovie is a helluva ride. The movies over and my body is still tense. Kudos to the whole cast for making me feel every emotion with their acting. @johnkrasinski knocked it out of the park #AQuietPlace2 pic.twitter.com/fVcrQEhxO3 — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is the rare sequel that exceeds the original in nearly every way. A gorgeous film, my heart is still pounding. Glen Marks, who played the baby in the first film and returns for #AQuietPlace2 gives a landmark performance without even a single line of dialogue — ben mekler (@benmekler) March 6, 2020

Advertisement

Many were also impressed by the world-expanding nature of the film, bringing new elements to the sequel that several critics felt merited a third film in the franchise.

“A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process,” said Kate Erbland.

“#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time,” Steven Weintraub noted. “Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3?”

A QUIET PLACE PART II is not at all what I expected, and that's a great thing. A very creative sequel that goes to some unexpected and satisfying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds. #AQuietPlacePartII #AQuietPlace — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

A Quiet Place II sees John Krasinski return as director, and is due to arrive in UK cinemas on March 20.