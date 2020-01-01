The first official trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has arrived – and it looks more action-packed than its predecessor.

A Quiet Place Part II takes place after the events of the first instalment, an original thriller directed, written by and starring John Krasinski (The Office), opposite his wife Emily Blunt.

A synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II reads: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Watch the trailer below:

A Quiet Place Part II is written and directed by John Krasinski and produced by Michael Bay, with other producers Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski.

It stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) in roles still undisclosed.

The first movie saw Evelyn Abbott and her husband Lee having to protect their family from unknown alien creatures who hunt prey with their abnormally sharp hearing – meaning the Abbotts have to live in near-silence.

A Quiet Place received enthusiastic reviews, earning a Certified Fresh score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes standing at 95%, and the sequel was confirmed a mere matter of months after the release. Production wrapped earlier this year, when the first on-set photo was released.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released in UK cinemas on 6 March, 2020.