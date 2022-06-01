Ralph Fiennes gives Anya Taylor-Joy kitchen nightmares in ‘The Menu’

The first trailer for The Menu starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy has just been released – check it out below.

The new thriller, set to be released this November, also stars Nicholas Hoult (The Great), John Leguizamo, Judith Light and Hong Chau.

In the first trailer, Ralph Fiennes can be seen introducing customers to his restaurant as a strict but revered chef, before the night takes an unexpected turn.

Watch the trailer for The Menu here:

An official synopsis for The Meal reads: “A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.”

The film was co-written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, with the creenplay appearing on The Black List in 2019. Adam McKay is also a producer.

Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy recently reflected on the ending of Peaky Blinders in an interview with NME.

The actor, who played Gina Gray in the beloved BBC series, said her experience filming was “so much fun”.

“It’s a show that is so stylised, the sets are so beautifully created and everybody is so pleased to be there, we’ve had such a great time,” she went on.

“It was really really good to go and wrap it up in a particular way.”

The Menu will be released in cinemas on November 18.