Ralph Fiennes to play Miss Trunchbull in new ‘Matilda’ musical reboot

Ralph Fiennes looks set to play Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming movie adaptation of Matilda: the Musical.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

The Harry Potter actor is attached to star as the iconic Roald Dahl villain, according to Deadline, who has traditionally been played by a man in the stage version.

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer is also attached to star in the movie, taking on the role of Miss Honey, while Emma Stone is reportedly in talks to join too.

Advertisement

The movie, backed by Netflix, is adapted from Tim Minchin’s 2010 musical, though is expected to get a cinema release before hitting the streaming site.

Matilda follows the titular child prodigy, who fights against her mean parents and headmistress Miss Trunchbull while also helping teacher Miss Honey reclaim her life.

Minchin recently spoke to NME about the movie adaptation, revealing he had been working on a new song.

“I’ve actually just been working on – and this is an exclusive scoop – a new song for Matilda because we’re meant to be, if it wasn’t for coronavirus, making a film of Matilda,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’ve been working on it for a few days in my coronavirus cave. It’s sticky because it’s meant to be the song that ends the thing. It’s killing me. I just wanna fucking shoot my computer and make it go away.

“I think it’s probably a good song, but it’s difficult to get back into that headspace… 12 years after I wrote [the original musical]. I might work 10 hours a day on one three minute song and then you lie there in bed at night.

“People know what it’s like having a song stuck in your head, but can you imagine having your own fucking song stuck in your head? It’s like being stuck in a cave that you’ve dug out of your own flesh.”