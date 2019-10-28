The ‘Mr. Robot’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ actor has been cast as Safin in the upcoming film

Rami Malek’s character in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die has been hyped up as a “supervillain” by producer Barbara Broccoli, who has described the antagonist as “a nasty piece of work.”

No Time To Die is set for release in the UK on April 2, and will see Daniel Craig reprising his role as 007. Filming on the movie wrapped last weekend.

Malek’s character, who is named Safin, will be the main villain of the film, and longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has now shed light on some new details about the character.

“We’ve thrown the book at [Bond] on this one,” Broccoli told Empire in their upcoming 2020 Preview Issue about Safin. “[Malek’s character] is really the supervillain.

“He’s the one that really gets under Bond’s skin. He’s a nasty piece of work.”

Back in the summer, Malek revealed that he told the producers of the 25th James Bond film that he wouldn’t play a villain who was solely motivated by religion.

“I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or religion,’” the Bohemian Rhapsody star said. “‘That’s not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.’”

Earlier this month, the filming of No Time To Die managed to briefly spark a terror alert at a UK air base.