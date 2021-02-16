Ray Fisher hits out again at ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon and Warner Bros

Justice League star Ray Fisher has hit out at director Joss Whedon and Warner Bros once again in a new social media post.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter recently accused the show’s creator Whedon of abuse on set, saying she stands behind previous accusations made by Fisher last year.

Since Carpenter’s accusations came out, a number of Buffy stars have shared their support for her, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, who said she “doesn’t want to be forever associated” with Whedon’s name, as well as Eliza Dushku, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg and James Marsters.

Now, Fisher has shared a new post referencing the situation, saying that Whedon and Warner Bros haven’t responded to the claims because they “know I’m telling the truth”.

“There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I’m telling the truth,” Fisher tweeted today (February 16).

In Carpenter’s post, she wrote: “For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatise me to this day.

“Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.”

She continued: “While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.

Ray Fisher was the first name to share his experiences with Whedon last July, accusing the director of “gross” and “abusive” behaviour on set.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” the tweet read.

NME have contacted Whedon for comment, though he is yet to respond to any of the allegations.