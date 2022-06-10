Ray Liotta’s daughter shares tribute to late father: “You are the best Dad”

Ray Liotta’s daughter, Karsen Liotta, 23, has paid tribute to her late father.

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep last month aged 67 in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.

For the first time since his death, Karsen posted publicly about her father’s passing and described him as the “best Dad anyone could ask for”.

Advertisement

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Karsen wrote: “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”

Shortly after his death, Ray’s fiancé Jacy Nittolo paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

“Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of love that one dreams of.

“He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known… and even that is an understatement.”

Along with Goodfellas, Liotta is also known for roles in 1989’s Field Of Dreams, Cop Land, Marriage Story and The Sopranos film prequel The Many Saints Of Newark.

Advertisement

The actor completed at least two projects prior to his death. The first is Apple TV+ series Black Bird, set to be released July 8, where Liotta stars alongside Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Greg Kinnear. A trailer for the miniseries was recently released.

The other completed project is thriller film Cocaine Bear, directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks. The film, set to be released on February 24, 2023, is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that ingested a duffel bag of cocaine in 1985.