Real life inspiration for Charles Melton’s character in ‘May December’ “offended” by film

The man who was the inspiration for Charles Melton’s character in May December has said he is “offended” by the film.

Directed by Todd Haynes (Carol, I’m Not There), May December is a darkly dramatic film starring Natalie Portman as an actress who is preparing to play the part of Julianne Moore’s character Gracie in a film. Gracie is infamous for her long-term relationship with Melton’s character Joe, which began when he was only 13 years old.

Screenwriter Samy Burch has confirmed that Gracie and Joe were inspired by the real life story of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau. Former teacher Letourneau was convicted at the age of 34 of raping then-12-year-old Fualaau. The two married in 2005, shortly after Letourneau was released from prison.

The couple divorced in 2019, and Letourneau died in 2020. Now, Fualaau has spoken about the film to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the producers never contacted him personally when it was coming together.

“If they had reached out to me,” he said. “If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece. Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story.”

“I’m offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me, who lived through a real story and is still living it.”

“I love movies – good movies,” Fualauu continued. “And I admire ones that capture the essence and complications of real-life events. You know, movies that allow you to see or realise something new every time you watch them.

“Those kinds of writers and directors – someone who can do that – would be perfect to work with, because my story is not nearly as simple as this movie [portrays],” he added.

May December is tipped to receive several Oscar nominations, and Portman, Melton and Moore are all nominated for Golden Globes for their performances. Those awards are handed out tonight (January 7), where May December is also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

In November, director Todd Haynes said he was in “no doubt” that Barbie director Greta Gerwig had seen his earlier film Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story, which he made using Barbie dolls instead of real-life actors.