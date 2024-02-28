Rebecca Ferguson remembers famous co-star she had to tell to “fuck off” on set

Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson has revealed that she once had to tell one of her famous co-stars to “fuck off” on set due to their unreasonable behaviour.

Ferguson plays Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two, the mother to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, and she is also known for her roles in the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Greatest Showman and Doctor Sleep.

And now, in an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she has spoken for the first time about an “absolute idiot” of a former co-star who “screamed” at her and reduced her to tears.

She did not name the star, but did confirm that it was not Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

She said the actor screamed things such as, “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?”. “I stood there just breaking,” she recalled.

Ferguson said she decided to challenge the co-star the next day, telling them to “get off my set.”

“I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can fuck off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.’ And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.’”

In the end, Ferguson acted to the back of the actor’s head as a resolution to the conflict.

Dune: Part Two is directed by Denis Villeneuve, and also stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista.

Part Two concludes the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 896-page, 1965 novel, following Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to learn the ways of the desert, wage war on the forces that destroyed his family, and fulfil his destiny as the supposed chosen one.

The film is released on Friday (March 1), and the early reviews are full of praise for its epic sweep.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “As with the first movie, Part Two proves a pulse-poundingly immersive experience, courtesy of cinematographer Greig Fraser’s stunning visuals, production designer Patrice Vermette’s wildly imaginative sets and some inspired sound design work. This is particularly evident during the film’s exciting central set piece, when Paul has to prove himself by riding a giant sandworm, a punch-the-air moment that was teased in the first part and pays off wonderfully here.”

Villeneuve, who prior to the first Dune directed Blade Runner 2049, Arrival and Sicario, has said fans should expect the new film to be substantially different in tone to its predecessor.

“The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture,” Villeneuve said. “The second movie… it’s more of an action film than the first part. It’s more muscular.”