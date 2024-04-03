Rebel Wilson says Adele hates her for comparisons to “Fat Amy”

Rebel Wilson has shared in her memoir that she believes singer Adele “hates” her.

The Australian actor’s new memoir, Rebel Rising, contains details about Wilson’s weight loss journey, and her experience in the acting industry.

Wilson, who is best known for starring in teen comedies such as Bridesmaids, How To Be Single and the Pitch Perfect franchise, shared how some people would confuse her with the British singer, and that she believes Adele “hates” her.

The actor wrote: “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me.”

She added: “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another. I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her”.

According to The Independent, Wilson recounted how Adele would reportedly turn away if she saw the actor heading towards her at public events.

She claimed: “As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than 30 seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy’,” referring to her iconic role in Pitch Perfect. Adele has not yet responded to the claims.

Both Adele and Wilson coincidentally went on dramatic weight loss journeys in 2020, with the latter losing around 80lbs (36kg).

Elsewhere in the memoir, Wilson opened up about her experience working on the set of The Brothers Grimsby, including accusations towards co-star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Jojo Rabbit star said she felt like “something to be laughed at and degraded”, calling it the “worst professional experience of [her] career.”

In other news, Adele has just announced the rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency, after the original dates were postponed due to illness.