Rebel Wilson auditioned for role in next James Bond movie

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she auditioned for the next James Bond film.

The Pitch Perfect star shared the news at Cannes Film Festival while promoting her directorial debut The Deb, a big screen adaptation of the Australian musical comedy.

Speaking to Variety at the festival, Wilson revealed that she was asked to audition for a role in the upcoming Bond movie after producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson saw her host the 2022 BAFTAs.

The actor explained that she had to clear a number of Bond-related jokes with the producers ahead of the awards, which put her in direct contact and ultimately led to an audition.

“What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond,” said Wilson, who stressed that she wasn’t going for role of James Bond, but rather an undisclosed character. The audition took place last year, though she did not reveal if she was cast in the film.

The next James Bond movie is currently in the early stages of development, with the producers still looking looking for a new lead actor. Earlier this month, Bond author Charlie Higson said that any star rumoured to take that role of 007 has already been rejected.

Elsewhere in Wilson’s chat with Variety, she described hosting the BAFTA awards as one of the “hardest gigs” she’s ever done, due to last-minute changes to the script hours before the show began.

“I don’t think people understand because when they watch the show they don’t know that two hours before [the ceremony began], half of it was thrown out and I had to start over. I was literally in my dressing room at the Royal Albert Hall going, ‘What do I write? What do I write?’ I was lucky I had a live theater background.”