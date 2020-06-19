Rebel Wilson has claimed she was paid “a lot of money” by Hollywood executives to stay to “stay bigger.”

The actress, who shot to fame playing Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect, has now revealed that she is finally prioritising her health and has now shed 18kg this year.

The Cats star also said she suffered emotionally after staying overweight for the sake of her movie career.

Having enlisted the help of personal trainer Jono Castano, Wilson has documented her intense workout regime on Instagram.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.”

“It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating”, she continued.

She said she is now focused on “working on her mental side” as well as the physical, in order to stay happy and healthy.

She added: “So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it’s, it’s cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

“There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.”