Rebel Wilson needed stitches in hospital after “stunt accident” on set

Rebel Wilson was taken to hospital and required stitches after a “stunt accident” on set for her new film.

Wilson is currently shooting Bride Hard, where she plays a “badass secret agent” tasked with being maid of honour for her best friend.

The film is one of very few still continuing production amid ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, owing to its status as an independent production.

At the end of filming, Wilson suffered an accident while performing a stunt on set at 4am, as she revealed on Instagram.

“NOT the way I wanted to end this film!” she wrote, sharing a photo of an injured nose with multiple stitches.

Elsewhere, Wilson recently revealed that she auditioned for a role in the next James Bond film.

Speaking to Variety, Wilson revealed that she was asked to audition for a role in the upcoming Bond movie after producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson saw her host the 2022 BAFTAs.

The actor explained that she had to clear a number of Bond-related jokes with the producers ahead of the awards, which put her in direct contact and ultimately led to an audition.

“What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond,” said Wilson, who stressed that she wasn’t going for role of James Bond, but rather an undisclosed character. The audition took place last year, though she did not reveal if she was cast in the film.

The Pitch Perfect star also revealed that she was banned from Disneyland for breaking an all-important bathroom rule.